Forklift

インストール
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット

Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

バージョン 1.0.0

3年以上前
インストールサイズ~14 MB
ダウンロードサイズ5 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数12,619
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttp://github.com/Johnn3y/Forklift
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift