Gradience
Gradience Team
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.
The main features of Gradience include the following:
- 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
- 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
- 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
- ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
- 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins
バージョン 0.4.1
4か月前
インストールサイズ~26 MB
ダウンロードサイズ9 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数56,784
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
