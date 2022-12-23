Mindustry

Anuken et al.
インストール
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット

Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

バージョン 145.1

4日前
インストールサイズ~256 MB
ダウンロードサイズ134 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数29,901
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 only
ウェブサイトhttps://mindustrygame.github.io/
問い合わせhttps://discord.gg/mindustry
ヘルプhttps://mindustrygame.github.io/wiki/
問題を報告https://github.com/Anuken/Mindustry
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.github.Anuken.Mindustry