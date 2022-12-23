Mindustry
Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
バージョン 145.1
4日前
インストールサイズ~256 MB
ダウンロードサイズ134 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数29,901
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 only
