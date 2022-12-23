Manga Reader

Manga Reader for local files

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

バージョン 2.1.0

2か月前
インストールサイズ~905 KB
ダウンロードサイズ491 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数7,137
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader
問題を報告https://github.com/g-fb/mangareader/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.georgefb.mangareader

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.georgefb.mangareader

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.georgefb.mangareader