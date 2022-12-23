Boatswain
Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
バージョン 0.3.0
4か月前
インストールサイズ~2 MB
ダウンロードサイズ514 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数6,860
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
