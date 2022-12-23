Boatswain

Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

バージョン 0.3.0

4か月前
インストールサイズ~2 MB
ダウンロードサイズ514 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数6,860
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
問題を報告https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

