Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament 2004 Launcher

開発者: Epic Games
インストール

First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament 2004 is a multiplayer first person shooter that combines the kill-or-be-killed experience of gladiatorial combat with cutting-edge technology. Ten game modes provide even the most hardcore gamer with palm-sweating challenges through unbelievably detailed indoor arenas and vast outdoor environments. As the ultimate techno-gladiator of the future, players will take their fates into their hands, battling against up to 32 other players online in action-packed, frag-filled arenas.

This launcher sets up the native Linux port of Unreal Tournament 2004 with additional fixes that make it work on a modern system. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

バージョン 3369.2 の変更点

18年近く前
(約2か月前にビルド)
  • 更新履歴の提供なし

  • プロプライエタリ

    このアプリの開発はオープンではありません。そのため、このアプリがどう動作しているかは開発者しか知りません。検出を難しくしており安全でなかったり、監視なく機能が変更される可能性があります。
インストールサイズ~25.02 MiB
ダウンロードサイズ22.32 MiB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数1,820
タグ:
linuxflatpak