Access your files from any computer

Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.

バージョン 176.4.5108

10日前
インストールサイズ~115 MB
ダウンロードサイズ114 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数182,746
ライセンスプロプライエタリ
ウェブサイトhttp://www.dropbox.com
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.dropbox.Client

flatpak install flathub com.dropbox.Client

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.dropbox.Client