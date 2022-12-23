CorsixTH

Open source clone of Theme Hospital

CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.

バージョン 0.66

12か月前
インストールサイズ~50 MB
ダウンロードサイズ34 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数4,908
ライセンスBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
ウェブサイトhttps://corsixth.com
問い合わせhttps://discord.gg/Mxeztvh
ヘルプhttps://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/wiki
問題を報告https://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.corsixth.corsixth

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.corsixth.corsixth

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.corsixth.corsixth
