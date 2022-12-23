Timecard

Jason C. McDonald
インストール
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット

Track time beautifully.

Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.

Features:

  • Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
  • Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
  • View, sort, and edit time log entries.
  • Customizable time log path.
  • Hides to system tray.
  • Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.

バージョン 2.1.0

1年以上前
インストールサイズ~105 MB
ダウンロードサイズ32 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数2,614
ライセンスBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
ウェブサイトhttps://codemouse92.github.io/Timecard/
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.codemouse92.timecard

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.codemouse92.timecard

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.codemouse92.timecard