Chess Clock

Clara Hobbs
clarahobbs.com
Time games of over-the-board chess

Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.

バージョン 0.5.0

3か月前
インストールサイズ~146 KB
ダウンロードサイズ54 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数1,351
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock
問題を報告https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock/-/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.clarahobbs.chessclock

セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.clarahobbs.chessclock

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.clarahobbs.chessclock
