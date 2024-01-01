Flathub Logo

Butler for Home Assistant

開発者: Cassidy James Blaede
cassidyjames.com
Control your smart home

Hybrid native + web app for Home Assistant. Butler wraps your Home Assistant dashboard up in a native UI, integrating better with your OS. Native features include:

  • Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
  • Native header bar
  • Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
  • Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
  • Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.

Other features include:

  • Pinch-to-zoom
  • Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset

  • コミィニティによるビルド

    このアプリは、ボランティアのコミュニティに開発されており、GNU General Public License v3.0 or later のオープンなライセンスで公開されています。
    参加しよう
