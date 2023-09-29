Buckets
開発者: One Part Rain, LLC
Quick, simple and private family budgeting app
Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.
Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.
バージョン 0.71.1 の変更点
4か月前
(3か月前にビルド)
- 更新履歴の提供なし
インストールサイズ~215.02 MiB
ダウンロードサイズ75.02 MiB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数979