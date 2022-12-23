Brosix
Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.
Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.
バージョン 4.7.2 Build 220525.13731
約1年前
インストールサイズ~560 MB
ダウンロードサイズ220 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数1,691
ライセンスプロプライエタリ
インストール数の推移
