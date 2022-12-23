Brave Browser

Brave Software
The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

バージョン 1.52.126

8日前
インストールサイズ~358 MB
ダウンロードサイズ157 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数1,001,656
ライセンスMozilla Public License 2.0
ウェブサイトhttps://brave.com/
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.brave.Browser