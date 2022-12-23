Vorta

Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

バージョン v0.8.12

2か月前
インストールサイズ~52 MB
ダウンロードサイズ15 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数43,049
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 only
ウェブサイトhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
ヘルプhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
翻訳に協力https://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
問題を報告https://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
