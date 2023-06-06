Blockstream Green
Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.
Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.
バージョン 1.2.0
約1か月前
インストールサイズ~87 MB
ダウンロードサイズ36 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数190
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 only
インストール数の推移
コマンドでインストール
インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください