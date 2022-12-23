Simple Diary
Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
バージョン v0.4.3
8か月前
インストールサイズ~582 KB
ダウンロードサイズ194 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数2,660
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
インストール数の推移
