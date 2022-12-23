Simple Diary

Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

バージョン v0.4.3

8か月前
インストールサイズ~582 KB
ダウンロードサイズ194 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数2,660
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
問題を報告https://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

コマンドでインストール

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
diarygtkjournallogpersonal