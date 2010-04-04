Bitwig Studio
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>
バージョン 4.4.10
3か月前
インストールサイズ~513 MB
ダウンロードサイズ312 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数57,431
ライセンスプロプライエタリ
