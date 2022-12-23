BiglyBT
Bigly Software
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.
バージョン 3.4.0.0
約1か月前
インストールサイズ~213 MB
ダウンロードサイズ96 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数8,184
ライセンスGNU General Public License v2.0 only
インストール数の推移
