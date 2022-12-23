Read It Later

Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

バージョン 0.4.0

2か月前
インストールサイズ~9 MB
ダウンロードサイズ3 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数6,390
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later
翻訳に協力https://l10n.gnome.org/module/read-it-later/
問題を報告https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

