Read It Later
Bilal Elmoussaoui
Save and read web articles
Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.
- Add new articles
- Archive an article
- Delete an article
- Favorite an article
It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.
バージョン 0.4.0
2か月前
インストールサイズ~9 MB
ダウンロードサイズ3 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数6,390
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
