Basemark GPU
Basemark Oy
GPU performance evaluation tool
Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.
This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.
Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.
バージョン 1.2.3
2年以上前
インストールサイズ~2.63 GB
ダウンロードサイズ1.28 GB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数33,678
ライセンスプロプライエタリ
インストール数の推移
コマンドでインストール
インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください