AMPL IDE

開発者: AMPL Optimization, Inc
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

バージョン 4.0.0.202308171623 の変更点

3か月前
(6日前にビルド)
  • 更新履歴の提供なし

  • プロプライエタリ

    このアプリの開発はオープンではありません。そのため、このアプリがどう動作しているかは開発者しか知りません。検出を難しくしており安全でなかったり、監視なく機能が変更される可能性があります。
インストールサイズ~446.73 MiB
ダウンロードサイズ446.59 MiB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数274
タグ:
linuxflatpak