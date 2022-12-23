Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.
バージョン 4.5.2
9か月前
インストールサイズ~81 MB
ダウンロードサイズ75 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数5,738
ライセンスプロプライエタリ
