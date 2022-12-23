Adobe Flash Player
The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.
While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.
バージョン 32.0.0.465
2年以上前
インストールサイズ~18 MB
ダウンロードサイズ11 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数146,786
ライセンスhttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
