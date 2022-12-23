Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

バージョン 32.0.0.465

2年以上前
インストールサイズ~18 MB
ダウンロードサイズ11 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数146,786
ライセンスhttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
ウェブサイトhttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
