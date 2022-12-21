Unit Bargain Hunter

Easily compare items when shopping

Save money: Unit Bargain Hunter helps you figure out and keep track of the best value for products.

Is that family-sized pack really a better value?

If a brand-name item is $14.99 for 500g and the no-name item beside it is $13.99 for 20 oz, which is the better deal?

Unit Bargain Hunter makes it easy to compare any number of items to find exactly how they stack up against each other.

  • Compare unlimited items
  • Compare by weight, volume, or number of items
  • Saves your information between sessions
  • Available cross-platform: Linux, Windows, Web, Android
  • Open source

バージョン 1.12.0

3日前
インストールサイズ~28 MB
ダウンロードサイズ11 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数1,939
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://merritt.codes/bargain/
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.bargain

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.bargain

コマンドで起動

flatpak run codes.merritt.bargain
