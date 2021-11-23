Telyn
Jane D. Fraser
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns
Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.
バージョン 1.0.6
1年以上前
インストールサイズ~273 MB
ダウンロードサイズ90 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数914
ライセンスMIT License
