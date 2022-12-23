Tandem

Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

バージョン 2.2.307

1年以上前
インストールサイズ~216 MB
ダウンロードサイズ212 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数2,496
ライセンスプロプライエタリ
ウェブサイトhttps://tandem.chat
ヘルプhttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

コマンドでインストール

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

コマンドで起動

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client