Tandem
Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams
Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.
Quick Collaboration
See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.
Spontaneous Conversations
Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.
Co-working
Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.
バージョン 2.2.307
1年以上前
インストールサイズ~216 MB
ダウンロードサイズ212 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数2,496
ライセンスプロプライエタリ
インストール数の推移
コマンドでインストール
