インストール

SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.

The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:

  • A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
  • Message bubbles
  • Bigger items in the room list
  • … and more!

Preliminary Wayland support now available.

To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland

For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.

バージョン 1.11.30-sc.2

約2か月前
インストールサイズ~318 MB
ダウンロードサイズ123 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数11,863
ライセンスApache License 2.0
ウェブサイトhttps://schildi.chat/
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.schildi.desktop

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub chat.schildi.desktop

コマンドで起動

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop
Tags:
matrixchatclientcommunicationselementircmatrix.orgschildischildi.chattalk