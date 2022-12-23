Delta Chat

Delta Chat email-based messenger

Chat over email and head back to the future with us!

Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.

Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.

Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.

バージョン v1.36.4

2か月前
インストールサイズ~336 MB
ダウンロードサイズ135 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数15,752
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://delta.chat/
よくある質問https://delta.chat/en/help
翻訳に協力https://www.transifex.com/delta-chat/public/
問題を報告https://github.com/deltachat/deltachat-desktop/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.delta.desktop

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub chat.delta.desktop

コマンドで起動

flatpak run chat.delta.desktop
