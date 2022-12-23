Manuskript

An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

バージョン 0.15.0

4か月前
インストールサイズ~351 MB
ダウンロードサイズ115 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数15,754
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 only
ウェブサイトhttp://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
ヘルプhttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
翻訳に協力https://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
問題を報告https://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
ソースコードを閲覧するhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
アプリの開発に協力https://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub ch.theologeek.Manuskript

コマンドで起動

flatpak run ch.theologeek.Manuskript
