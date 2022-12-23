Proton Mail Bridge

Proton AG
インストール
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット

Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer

The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.

Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.

バージョン 3.2.0

27日前
インストールサイズ~159 MB
ダウンロードサイズ61 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数60,950
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 only
ウェブサイトhttps://proton.me/mail/bridge
ヘルプhttps://proton.me/support/mail
よくある質問https://proton.me/support/protonmail-bridge-faq
問題を報告https://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

コマンドで起動

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge