Proton Mail Bridge
Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
バージョン 3.2.0
27日前
インストールサイズ~159 MB
ダウンロードサイズ61 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数60,950
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Proton AG の他のアプリ
インストール数の推移
コマンドでインストール
インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください