OpenBoard
Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.
バージョン 1.6.4
約1年前
インストールサイズ~142 MB
ダウンロードサイズ65 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数57,119
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 only
