ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
バージョン 6.30.02 の変更点
約2か月前
(約5時間前にビルド)
インストールサイズ~602.46 MiB
ダウンロードサイズ256.37 MiB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64, aarch64