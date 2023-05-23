Flathub Logo

Raven

James R. Craig and the Raven development team
インストール
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット

Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

バージョン 3.7

約2か月前
インストールサイズ~11 MB
ダウンロードサイズ4 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数118
ライセンスArtistic License 2.0
ウェブサイトhttp://raven.uwaterloo.ca
ヘルプhttp://www.civil.uwaterloo.ca/raven_forum/
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/ca.uwaterloo.Raven

インストール数の推移