Raven
James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology
Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.
バージョン 3.7
約2か月前
インストールサイズ~11 MB
ダウンロードサイズ4 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数118
ライセンスArtistic License 2.0