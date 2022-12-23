Parallel Launcher
Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
バージョン v6.19.0
7日前
インストールサイズ~760 MB
ダウンロードサイズ531 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数34,700
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 only
