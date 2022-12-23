Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.
Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.
バージョン 1.51.1
2年近く前
インストールサイズ~6 MB
ダウンロードサイズ2 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数42,659
ライセンスGNU General Public License v2.0 only
インストール数の推移
コマンドでインストール
インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください