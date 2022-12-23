Xjump

Hugo Gualandi
インストール

A jumping game for modern graphical systems

Xjump is a jumping game where you are in a Falling Tower. The floor you are standing on is sinking with the rest of the building; you will die once the floor gives way (disappears under the bottom of the display). To survive, you have to jump onto the upper floors of the tower. Because the entire tower is sinking, the upper floors will soon collapse too, so you have to keep on jumping!

This version of Xjump is a re-implementation using SDL instead of Xlib. It features smoother animations (60 FPS with smooth scrolling) and is more compatible with modern graphical systems.

バージョン 3.0.4

5か月前
インストールサイズ~446 KB
ダウンロードサイズ36 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数1,507
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://github.com/hugomg/xjump-sdl
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/br.com.gualandi.Xjump

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub br.com.gualandi.Xjump

コマンドで起動

flatpak run br.com.gualandi.Xjump