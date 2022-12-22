esys-escript

University of Queensland
インストール

esys-escript is a python module for implementing mathematical models using the finite element method

esys-escript is a programming tool for implementing mathematical models in python using the finite element method (FEM). As users do not access the data structures it is very easy to use and scripts can run on desktop computers as well as highly parallel supercomputer without changes. Scripts are executed in parallel using MPI, OpenMP and hybrid mode processing over 50 million unknowns on several thousand cores on a parallel computer.

バージョン 5.5

4年以上前
インストールサイズ~611 MB
ダウンロードサイズ174 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数1,511
ライセンスApache License 2.0
ウェブサイトhttps://launchpad.net/escript-finley/
ヘルプhttps://launchpad.net/escript-finley/
問題を報告https://launchpad.net/escript-finley/
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/au.edu.uq.esys.escript

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub au.edu.uq.esys.escript

コマンドで起動

flatpak run au.edu.uq.esys.escript