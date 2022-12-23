Vintage Story

Anego Studios
インストール
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット

Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

バージョン 1.18.5

約1か月前
インストールサイズ~557 MB
ダウンロードサイズ479 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数16,246
ライセンスプロプライエタリ
ウェブサイトhttps://www.vintagestory.at/
問い合わせhttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
ヘルプhttp://wiki.vintagestory.at/
よくある質問https://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
問題を報告https://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

コマンドで起動

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory