ConfClerk

confclerk developers
インストール
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

バージョン 0.6.4

5年以上前
インストールサイズ~864 KB
ダウンロードサイズ406 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数965
ライセンスGNU General Public License v2.0 only
ウェブサイトhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
ヘルプhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
問題を報告http://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

コマンドで起動

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
Tags:
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf