Tauno Monitor

開発者: Tauno Erik
taunoerik.art
Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.

A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>

バージョン 0.1.8 の変更点

9日前
(8日前にビルド)
  • 更新履歴の提供なし

  • コミィニティによるビルド

    このアプリは、ボランティアのコミュニティに開発されており、GNU General Public License v3.0 or later のオープンなライセンスで公開されています。
