Cambalache

Juan Pablo Ugarte
xjuan.ar
Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

gtkgui designerui builderui makerlibadwaitalibhandyuser interface