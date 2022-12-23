ytmdesktop

Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music

YTMDesktop is a Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music. YTMDesktop have NO affiliation with Google or YouTube. YouTube Music are trademark of Google Inc.

バージョン v1.13.0

3年近く前
インストールサイズ~402 MB
ダウンロードサイズ234 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数48,897
ライセンスCreative Commons Zero v1.0 Universal
ウェブサイトhttps://ytmdesktop.app/
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop

コマンドで起動

flatpak run app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop