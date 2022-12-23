xemu

インストール
Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

バージョン v0.7.96

4日前
インストールサイズ~19 MB
ダウンロードサイズ6 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数1,217,140
ライセンスGNU General Public License v2.0 only
ウェブサイトhttps://xemu.app
ヘルプhttps://xemu.app/docs
よくある質問https://xemu.app/docs/faq
問題を報告https://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

