xemu
Original Xbox Emulator
A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.
Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".
バージョン v0.7.96
4日前
インストールサイズ~19 MB
ダウンロードサイズ6 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数1,217,140
ライセンスGNU General Public License v2.0 only
