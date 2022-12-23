Multiplication Puzzle

Michael Terry
Solve a math mystery

Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.

You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.

Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.

ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult
問題を報告https://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult/-/issues
