Multiplication Puzzle
Michael Terry
Solve a math mystery
Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.
You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.
Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.
バージョン 12.0
約1か月前
インストールサイズ~143 KB
ダウンロードサイズ55 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数1,875
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
