Elastic
Alexander Mikhaylenko
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
バージョン 0.1.3
3か月前
インストールサイズ~541 KB
ダウンロードサイズ158 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数2,921
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
