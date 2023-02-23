Elastic

Alexander Mikhaylenko
drey.app
Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

バージョン 0.1.3

3か月前
インストールサイズ~541 KB
ダウンロードサイズ158 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数2,921
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
問題を報告https://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

コマンドで起動

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
Tags:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring