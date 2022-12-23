Dialect

The Dialect Authors
drey.app
Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

バージョン 2.1.1

8か月前
インストールサイズ~4 MB
ダウンロードサイズ1 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数90,303
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/
翻訳に協力https://hosted.weblate.org/engage/dialect/
問題を報告https://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/issues/
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Dialect

