Damask

Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources

Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:

  • wallhaven.cc
  • Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
  • NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
  • Unsplash

バージョン 0.2.0

約1か月前
インストールサイズ~1 MB
ダウンロードサイズ320 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数7,818
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask
ヘルプhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
翻訳に協力https://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
問題を報告https://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Damask

