Damask
Link Dupont
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:
- wallhaven.cc
- Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
- NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
- Unsplash
バージョン 0.2.0
約1か月前
インストールサイズ~1 MB
ダウンロードサイズ320 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数7,818
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
インストール数の推移
コマンドでインストール
インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください
コマンドで起動
