Ptyxis

開発者: Christian Hergert
A column and row size indicator is displayed when resizing the window

A container oriented terminal for GNOME

Ptyxis is a terminal for GNOME that focuses on ease-of-use in a world of containers.

Features:

  • Remembers current container when opening a new tab with support for podman, toolbox, distrobox, and more
  • Configurable keyboard shortcuts
  • Modern interface which integrates the palette with the window styling
  • User-installable color palettes
  • Support for preferences profiles with container integration
  • Integrated color palettes with light and dark support
  • Tabbed interface with tab overviews
  • Efficient foreground process tracking denoting sudo and SSH
  • Support for transparent terminal backgrounds
  • Separate process mode for terminal-based applications
  • Support for pinned tabs and saved sessions
  • Terminal tabs are run within separate cgroups
  • Terminal inspector to help when writing terminal-based applications

バージョン 46.2 の変更点

4日前
(約9時間前にビルド)
  • 更新履歴の提供なし

  • コミィニティによるビルド

    このアプリは、ボランティアのコミュニティが開発しており、GNU General Public License v3.0 or later のオープンなライセンスで公開されています。
インストールサイズ~11.66 MiB
ダウンロードサイズ10.15 MiB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64, aarch64
タグ:
terminalpromptptyxisshellcommandcommandlinecmdclilinuxflatpak