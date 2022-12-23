Clairvoyant

da Cassidy James Blaede
@cassidyjames su GitHub
InstallaDona
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata

Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

Cambiamenti nella versione 3.0.6

3 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~142 KB
Dimensione Download61 KB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni3.395
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sito del Progettohttps://cassidyjames.com
Aiutohttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Contribuisci alle Traduzionihttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
Segnala un Problemahttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Installazioni nel tempo

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Eseguire

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
Tags:
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮